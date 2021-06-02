Family member of assaulted Hanover teen in police custody

HANOVER, Jamaica — A male family member of a minor who was allegedly assaulted by a 45-year-old male staff member of the Noel Holmes Hospital in Hanover is currently in police custody.

The family member of the 15-year-old girl was taken into custody this morning by the police.

This was confirmed by Superintendent Sharon Beeput, who is in charge of the Hanover Police Division.

The family member, who is not the stepfather as reported elsewhere, is accused of assaulting the teen at age ten.

The girl, who allegedly suffered from depression, was admitted on May 19 at the Noel Holmes Hospital when in another incident she was allegedly fondled by Damion Bigby, a male nursing assistant on the night of May 21 in the hospital.

It's understood that her ordeal at the hands of the accused family member may have led to her state of depression.

Bigby, whose case was called up for the first time in the Hanover Parish Court on Wednesday, is slated to return to court on June 29.

The case is currently being investigated by the Hanover branch of the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA).

Anthony Lewis