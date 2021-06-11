Family member of assaulted teen remanded

HANOVER, Jamaica — The family member of a 15-year-old girl who was accused of assaulting her on-and-off starting at the age of ten, has been remanded into custody.

The accused is booked to reappear in court next week Monday (June 14). The new date was set when the case was called up on Friday in the Hanover Parish Court.

"He has been remanded back into custody until Monday. He is to appear in court on Monday," stated Superintendent Sharon Beeput, the commanding officer in charge of the Hanover Police Division.

The man whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of the child was arrested last week Wednesday and charged with attempted rape and grievous sexual assault.

The girl, who allegedly suffered from depression, was admitted on May 19 at the Noel Holmes Hospital when in another incident she was reportedly fondled by Damion Bigby, a male nursing assistant on the night of May 21 in the hospital.

The girl had ended up in hospital after an attempted suicide. She had reportedly taken an overdose of pills.

Bigby, whose case was called up for the first time in the Hanover Parish Court last week Wednesday, is slated to return to court on June 29.

The case is currently being investigated by the Hanover branch of the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse.