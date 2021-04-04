Family members anxious to get news about missing teacher Natalie Dawkins

KINGSTON, Jamaica — With the motorcar belonging to missing primary school teacher Natalie Dawkins now in the hands of the police and one man dead with another on the run in connection to the find, family members of the teacher who was said to have just recovered from COVID-19 two weeks ago, are more anxious than ever for news of her whereabouts.

Their disquiet grew last evening when the police reported that they had recovered the vehicle of the missing teacher in St Catherine, killing one of two men who were in possession of the vehicle. The other individual is still on the run. This morning the St Catherine North Police who are investigating Dawkins' disappearance said they were still trying to establish the identity of the deceased in addition to processing the vehicle for further clues.

“We haven't heard anything else, the only other items found was a cellphone and an envelope (with the name of a relative on it); we are not sure if the cellphone belonged to her,” a relative told OBSERVER ONLINE this morning.

“It is difficult, it is tremendously difficult, but we are trying to deal with it, trying to have some positivity about the situation,” the individual who said they last saw Dawkins the Thursday before she went missing said.

“She would have brought up some items for me, so I met her and we had a talk and went for lunch and she headed back home,” the relative said adding that Dawkins was “in good spirits”.

“Outside of wishing or asking the public to provide us with any information that would be helpful and again if there is anybody who has her if they could find it in their hearts to let her go…” the family member said when asked whether there was an appeal they wanted to make.

“I can't think where she would be going. I can't think of her going anywhere, she is a homebody, she just recovered from COVID around two weeks ago, everybody is in a tizzy,” another concerned family member told the Observer on Friday.

Dawkins, a teacher at the Four Paths Primary in Clarendon was last seen at her home in that community on Tuesday (March 30, 2021) by a neighbour who said Dawkins had gone outdoors to turn off her car alarm.

Family members who tried contacting her on Wednesday morning became disturbed when she did not respond to calls. Upon visiting her home, they realised that her 2012 navy blue Toyota Wish bearing the license plate number 6800 GR was missing, along with some items from the home where Dawkins lived alone.

Their alarm intensified when the police informed them that Dawkins' handbag was found on the Spanish Town leg of Highway 2000.

