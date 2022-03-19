Family of Jamaican man killed in US 'not surprised' after shooting death ruled self-defense

PENNSYLVANIA, USA – The family of Jamaican immigrant Peter Spencer, who was fatally shot by a former colleague during a cabin trip in Pennsylvania, says they are not surprised after authorities announced this week that nobody will be charged in relation to the death.

A county district attorney determined that the man who fatally shot Spencer at his cabin nine times did so out of self-defense.

In a statement to The Daily Beast, an attorney for Spencer's family reportedly said that they disagree with the Venango County district attorney's decision, but are “not surprised” by the outcome.

“This is the type of behavior we have seen from the (Pennsylvania) state police and Venango County district attorney from the outset,” attorney Paul Jubas said.

He said the family will hold a press conference about the decision next week.

Evidence from the case supported witness accounts that Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was shot early December 12 at the cabin in Venango County while he was high on psychedelic mushrooms, firing an assault rifle and threatening others. No charges will be filed, District Attorney D Shawn White said Tuesday.

Spencer's family and their attorney had criticised the state police investigation as lacking transparency. A few dozen people marched last month in Pittsburgh calling for justice in the case.

White said his silence on the matter was due to policies barring him from commenting on an ongoing case until the investigation was over.

A message was left Wednesday with White to ask whether the policies barred him from updating the family. Paul Jubas, an attorney representing Spencer's family, said the DA's decision was disappointing but not surprising.

Spencer was black and the others who were at the cabin are white, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

The man who shot Spencer had invited him and three other people to his family's cabin for a weekend getaway. Some members of the group consumed alcohol and marijuana and later psychedelic mushrooms, White said.

Members of the group told authorities Spencer began acting erratically, demanding that the others build the fire larger, talking loudly and sometimes unintelligibly and claiming to be a deity.

He then got an assault rifle he had brought and began firing into the air, White said. A neighbour confirmed hearing sporadic gunfire from the camp before the final shooting, he said.

Spencer took the keys to vehicles at gunpoint from two members of the group who tried to leave and then threatened to “shoot up the place,” White said. The host of the gathering, who said he had been trying to calm him down but now feared that all would be killed, drew and fired his own pistol repeatedly at Spencer, who was facing him, White said.

Images on Spencer's phone confirmed that he and the shooter knew each other and images from earlier in the day showed the group amicably taking part in activities, White said.

Toxicology tests on Spencer revealed the presence of a mushroom hallucinogenic “that can cause panic attacks and psychosis,” White said. While such mushrooms can cause euphoric hallucinations, an overdose can quickly send someone not accustomed to them “to a dark place full of anger, distrust and anxiety,” White said.

It was unclear whether the man who shot Spencer also consumed drugs or alcohol.

White said the evidence didn't support any suggestion that Spencer was shot while fleeing, wounded then executed or lured to the cabin to be killed.

The Pennsylvania State Police Heritage Affairs Section, which investigates hate crimes, said they were brought in to look for indications of racial bias and found none.

The shooting constituted self-defense under state law, White said.

However, Spencer's family reportedly still has questions.

“They said Peter was going crazy shooting at people in a crowd,” Spencer's mother, Icilda Hunter said in a previous interview with The Daily Beast, adding that police had told her no one else got shot that night. “Nobody got hurt, but he is shot and killed dead?”

She also insisted that her son was too afraid to even take pain medication and would not use illicit drugs.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.