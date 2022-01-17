Family of Jamaican man shot dead after invitation to 'hang out' search for answers

The family of Jamaican Peter Spencer is searching for answers after the 29-year-old was viciously murdered during a gathering to which he was invited by a friend and co-worker whom the family members say had almost become a fixture in their household.

Spencer, who left Jamaica in 2013 and lived in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the front yard of a home on Carls Road in Rockland Township shortly before 2:30 am on December 12 last year.

According to the family members, Spencer, who was expecting a child with his fiancée at the time of his death, had gone to hang out with his friend after a rigorous week trying to qualify himself to operate a trucking outfit which he dreamed of operating as a family business.

His mother, Icilda Spencer-Hunter, during a recent interview on the Jamaica Observer's sister radio Station The Edge, told host Deon Mattis that so far investigators have told the family “basically nothing”.

“We know very little. What we can say is anytime you have a homicide involving black and white in America there will eventually be reasonable suspicion that race played a factor. Unfortunately, we know very little about this situation so it's impossible for us to say for certain what we think happened. At this point, we don't even know for sure,” she said.

According to Spencer-Hunter, her son's friend who invited him to “hang out” was a trusted former colleague of his who, “was in my house, sat around my table, sat around the back, he was here a lot”.

Now she says her family wants answers from that former colleague or anyone who was there on the fateful day as to what happened to their son who was the only non-Caucasian there.

“It is hard as you know when you lose someone you love especially your first son not easy, tears are now our pillow, just thinking what he has gone through, we definitely cannot cope, we are only trying…you just cannot imagine,” the dead man's father Conrad Spencer told Mattis.

He said his son had a strong entrepreneurial bent and had assisted his family with a restaurant that they operated and was also interested in real estate, purchasing and refurbishing houses for resale.

Spencer's friend Rommel Powell said, “my brothership with Peter, it's not even a friendship, it's a brothership. Peter was a Marcus Garvey for all of us…he wasn't just an immigrant he was a human being, he was a person who believed in peace and unity”.

According to the family, although a 25-year-old man was detained and questioned, as well as three other people, all were released pending further investigation.

The men, the police say, reportedly claimed they acted in “self-defense”.

The murder however is widely believed to be a hate crime and the state police's Heritage Affairs unit that handles hate crime, has joined the investigation.

Over a month later, after two autopsies, family members say they are no clearer as to what happened to Spencer who has since been buried.

According to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police, a copy of which was obtained by OBSERVER ONLINE, the investigation is still ongoing pending autopsy results, toxicology reports, ballistic reports and lab results. It said upon conclusion of the investigation, the case and all forensic reports will be reviewed by the County's District Attorney who will then “make a charging recommendation” in respect of the suspect and the three additional individuals who had been detained and questioned.

In asking for patience from the public the police maintained that it was actively investigating the incident and providing updates to the District Attorney. They further called on individuals to provide information regarding the incident.

The lack of information surrounding the controversial killing has sparked disquiet among black community leaders in Pennsylvania.

“Mindful that the justice system has come in for serious questioning, especially in recent years, from a community that has rightly felt jaded, one affirmative step in the direction of healing, as well as for public confidence in the system, would be to see to it that this family gets clarity and answers,” stated Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA Representative Karren Dunkley in a letter to Pennsylvania's Attorney General, Josh Shapiro.