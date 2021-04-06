Family of dead patient demands answers from St Ann's Bay Hospital

ST ANN, Jamaica — The St Ann's Bay Hospital has promised that it will provide answers today to family members of Beatrice "Chumin" Francis who have questioned the level of care the health facility provided before her death on March 25.

“We are still waiting on a clear cause of death and demand an autopsy,” said Francis' niece Sacha Dayes in a three-page letter to the media yesterday. The letter was also sent to the hospital on April 1, triggering an internal investigation.

The letter details the family's efforts to be by Francis' side and ensure she was properly cared for after being admitted to hospital on February 13.

“We were told by doctors that she had a double stroke. Her sister Pamela flew to Jamaica from the US to be by her side. What she witnessed was unacceptable,” said Dayes' letter which also detailed areas of concern before adding that video footage was available to substantiate these claims. However, yesterday Dayes told OBSERVER ONLINE that the family was not yet ready to make the video public.

She said efforts to have Francis transferred to another facility, because of concerns about the level of care being provided, were unsuccessful.

“[Hospital doctors and administrators] told us the transfer has to be signed by one of her kids and that she was too weak to take the journey. Her children and most of her family are in the UK and were unable to travel to Jamaica to be by her side because of pandemic travel restrictions. Her sister was scheduled to come back to Jamaica from the US Sunday the 28th to facilitate her transfer,” she said. Francis died three days before her sister was scheduled to arrive.

When contacted, hospital CEO Dennis Morgan said he would provide a comment today.

But according to emails provided by Dayes, the CEO indicated on April 1 that an investigation had been launched, the cause of death should be on the death certificate and if the family does not already have one he would be willing to help expedite the process. Up to yesterday evening, the family said, they had not yet received the death certificate even though four days earlier the CEO was told they would welcome his offer to help.

“I haven't heard from him since then, but considering it was Easter I did not expect to,” conceded Dayes shortly after 6:00 pm.

For now, the family's main concern is what they deem to be inadequate care provided to Francis while she was at the hospital. And they want the medical facility to cover her funeral costs.

“We want her children and grandchildren to be able to say goodbye and sprinkle her ashes beside her mother's grave in Sligoville, find peace and move on,” said the letter from her niece, adding that Francis was a mother of three, grandmother of five and loved by more than 100 family members.

“She is an integral and central part of our family who is irreplaceable and painfully missed,” said Dayes.

