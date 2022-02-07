Family pleads for help to find missing Manchester man

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Family members of 46-year-old Ainsley Smith are worried and making an impassioned plea for help to find their brother who has been missing for approximately two months.

His sister, Alison Reid, told OBSERVER ONLINE that Smith is off his medication and wandered away as a result.

She shared that though this is not the first time that he has wandered off, the family is extremely concerned because he has not been found at his usual spots in May Pen, Clarendon or Old Harbour in St Catherine.

She stated that he has never been missing this long.

According to Reid, one person told the family on Monday that Smith was seen walking on Spanish Town Road, near Riverton in Kingston about two weeks ago.

Reid, who spoke on behalf of the family, stated that she is desperate to have her brother home in Mandeville, Manchester, therefore she is pleading for help to find him.

“Right now I am so desperate, I am willing to pay anyone, charter any car because he may be dirty and people won't want to bring him. Just asking anybody who finds him to either keep him until we get there and we bring him back to Mandeville or contact us and tell us the location and we will come find him,” Reid said.

“He is very quiet, not harmful, and he is very friendly and will speak to anyone. That is why I am so worried about him because people are probably roughing him up or beating him up not knowing that he isn't a harmful person,” she added.

Reid shared that if he is found, Smith answers to his name, Ainsley, and the family can be contacted by calling Alice Green at (876) 459-9516 or Tyrone Smith at (876) 538-8342.