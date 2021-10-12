Family says Abihail Myrie not missing, but police want proof

Family says Abihail Myrie not missing, but police want proofTuesday, October 12, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— An attorney representing Abihail Myrie, the daughter of reggae singer Buju Banton, has reportedly told the police that the 21-year-old is not missing.
Myrie was reported missing on Tuesday.
However, when contacted, the Constant Spring Police informed OBSERVER ONLINE that they are unable to remove her from the missing persons' list unless they see her in person.
''We have spoken to some representatives from the family to include an attorney, who is the spokesperson for the family, and he is saying that she is not missing. But, we are yet to confirm that as we are yet to see her physically. When we see her physically then we can remove her from the missing persons' list,'' a police officer stated.
Myrie's social media was active after news of her alleged disappearance broke.
''I'm not missing. They are lying,'' a post to her Twitter account read.
The tweets went on to accuse members of her family of trying to silence her after speaking up about alleged abuse by a close relative.
Myrie's Instagram page has also been abuzz throughout Tuesday. In a post and delete earlier in the day, the account shared photos of a woman's neck with what appears to be bruises.
The accompanying caption alleged abuse at the hands of a family member.
In another post made to the page, a screenshot of a conversation seemingly between Myrie and a sibling, further alleges abuse at the hands of the family member.
