Family searching for missing Red Hills Road man with mental illness

Family searching for missing Red Hills Road man with mental illnessTuesday, September 07, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The family of a man with mental illness is desperate to find him after he went missing last weekend.
Andrew Richards, 54, was last seen sometime after 4pm Saturday at the front gate of the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) where he had visited for medical treatment.
Richards, who hails from the Red Hills Road area of St Andrew, is approximately 6 ft 2 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket over a white v-neck t-shirt, navy blue shorts, black sneakers and blue hat with the Wata logo at the front.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Richards is being asked to call the Admiral Town Police Station at 876-922-6243 or 876-864-8322 or take him to the KPH.
