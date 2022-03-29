Family struggles to cope after tragic death of rising social media star

The untimely passing of young comedian Lexian Williams has left her family struggling to cope with a pain they have never known. Williams died in a car accident in Trelawny on March 18.

Relatives of the 20-year-old social media personality say the hurt is so unbearable, they cannot bring themselves to share in the social media space she once flourished. To add to their grief, a GoFundMe account set up to assist with funeral expenses for their beloved as well as to offset the medical costs of Williams' best friend, Celia Vernon, who was injured in the accident, has been met with negative comments from social media users.

Williams' mother, Lenna Parris told OBSERVER ONLINE that comments questioning what her daughter did with the cash prize in a comedy competition she won last year has been most hurtful. She argued that critics have conveniently forgotten that when her daughter won the grand prize in Cashment Entertainment's 876 Roomates, she shared her winnings with the other finalists.

"We are really just trying to be strong and I remember when Lexi was doing her thing before she explode and all a dis, when she was doing her videos, she got a lot of negativity so we know its part of the social media thing but, for me, it's affecting me a whole lot," she said.

"I dont want to go on Facebook and Instagram and those stuff. I don't want to see it," she continued.

"Everybody was posting that Lexi brought joy to everybody life and thing so this is really surprising. Lexi won the money and she share half of it with her friends from the show. Come on man. Remember nobody cannot see the future. She didn't know her death was coming and she had goals so that money that she was left with, she used it to setup herself and put things in place to move forward."

Parris added that her daughter had been putting things in place to secure her legacy. She said the GoFundMe account was set up partly to ensure that legacy was still realised.

She said, too, that being the caring individual she was, her daughter would have wanted her best friend who is battling for life at hospital to be assisted in every way possible.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that Vernon is in need of a pin to hold her leg in place. The latter will reportedly cost $100,000.

"The GoFundMe page is not even just for Lexi, it's for her best friend who is in the hospital in critical condition. She has punctured lungs, broken ribs, her face twist and one of foot break. Knowing how close they were, as a family we wanted to help. So the GoFundMe is for her as well," the mother said.

Persons interested in making donations can do so at https://gofund.me/895a1c27. The target is US$20,000. So far the page has received just under US$300.