Fans deemed safety hazard recalled

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Compliance and Regulatory Authority (NCRA) has recalled several fans deemed as safety hazards, which were purchased in Montego Bay, St James, recently.

The NCRA, which has delegated responsibility for regulatory functions formerly carried out by the Bureau of Standards Jamaica, says the 18-inch Legend Air Circulator fans have box numbers PI-18066LA5AB and PI-18066LA7AB.

It said the fans are deemed a safety hazard based on non-conformance with standard specification requirements and consumers “are being warned to stop using them immediately and return same to the point of purchase”.

“Please note, any adverse reactions experienced should be communicated immediately to the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC),” the body added.

Consumers with questions may contact the NCRA Import and Domestic Commodities Inspectorate, through the Communication and Customer Branch at 876-618-1534 or 876-926-3140. They may also send a direct WhatsApp message to 876-289-6272.