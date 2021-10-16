Fans deemed safety hazard recalled

Fans deemed safety hazard recalledSaturday, October 16, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Compliance and Regulatory Authority (NCRA) has recalled several fans deemed as safety hazards, which were purchased in Montego Bay, St James, recently.
The NCRA, which has delegated responsibility for regulatory functions formerly carried out by the Bureau of Standards Jamaica, says the 18-inch Legend Air Circulator fans have box numbers PI-18066LA5AB and PI-18066LA7AB.
It said the fans are deemed a safety hazard based on non-conformance with standard specification requirements and consumers “are being warned to stop using them immediately and return same to the point of purchase”.
“Please note, any adverse reactions experienced should be communicated immediately to the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC),” the body added.
Consumers with questions may contact the NCRA Import and Domestic Commodities Inspectorate, through the Communication and Customer Branch at 876-618-1534 or 876-926-3140. They may also send a direct WhatsApp message to 876-289-6272.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy