Fantasy League for Champs 2021

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Fans of the ISSA Boys and Girls Champs will have another great opportunity to experience the five day championships that get underway on Tuesday at the National Stadium by taking part in the Champs Fantasy League.



The Champs Fantasy League, which has been approved by ISSA and is set up by Bruce James, president of the MVP Track Club, is modelled off football fantasy leagues.



The game is available via mobile phones at the Roster Athletics App where players will see the ISSA logo.

Entries will close at 9:00am on Tuesday, the start of the first event at Champs, and fans will be able to choose from a number of athletes in several disciplines across all areas -- sprints, middle distance, throws and jumps in both genders and all classes.

The 'owners' will start with $10 million and can only select one athlete per event, male and female, and fit them into the budget.



Edwin Allen High's Clayton twins, Tina and Tia, are among the 'most expensive' athletes, valued at $3,820,000 and $3,110,000 respectively.



Petersfield High's Antonio Watson, the Western Champs Boys Class 1 winner, is valued at $3,170,000, in the Class 1 100, Kingston College's World Under 20 discus throw world leader Ralford Mullings, is valued at $2,820,000, while Jamaica College's Apalos Edwards is valued at $2,310,000.

PAUL A REID