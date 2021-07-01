Farmer charged after allegedly pointing gun at woman during argument

Farmer charged after allegedly pointing gun at woman during argumentThursday, July 01, 2021
CLARENDON, Jamaica — A farmer who allegedly pointed a firearm at a woman and threatened her has been arrested and charged by the police for the incident which occurred in Bucknor, Clarendon on Tuesday, June 15.
Thirty-year-old David Lewis will have to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges of illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law.
It is alleged that Lewis went to the home of a woman in the community, where he allegedly pointed a firearm at her and threatened her. She later made a report to the police and Lewis was arrested during an operation on Friday, June 25.
He was interviewed on Wednesday, June 30 and charged.
