Farmer charged after allegedly pointing gun at woman during argument

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A farmer who allegedly pointed a firearm at a woman and threatened her has been arrested and charged by the police for the incident which occurred in Bucknor, Clarendon on Tuesday, June 15.

Thirty-year-old David Lewis will have to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges of illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law.

It is alleged that Lewis went to the home of a woman in the community, where he allegedly pointed a firearm at her and threatened her. She later made a report to the police and Lewis was arrested during an operation on Friday, June 25.

He was interviewed on Wednesday, June 30 and charged.