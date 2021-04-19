Farmer charged over machete attack

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – Detectives attached to the Westmoreland Police Division have charged 39-year-old Ebony Simpson, otherwise called 'Abdue,' a farmer of Ramsey Corner district, Bethel Town, with wounding with intent following an incident in his community on April 14.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that about 11:30 am, Simpson and another man had an altercation, during which the man used a stone to hit Simpson in his back. Simpson then used a machete to inflict wounds to the man. The man was taken to hospital where he was treated and admitted in serious but stable condition.

On April 17, Simpson was apprehended and subsequently charged after he was positively identified.

His court date is being finalised.