Farmer charged with larceny of $1m in St Ann

Farmer charged with larceny of $1m in St AnnSunday, February 13, 2022
|
ST ANN, Jamaica— One of two men who posed as Good Samaritans and offered to assist a man to change his tyre in Ocho Rios, St Ann on Friday, December 10, 2021, has been fingered in the theft of one million dollars.
Charged is 41-year-old Delorie Laird, otherwise called 'Steelie', a farmer of Galsby Street, Greenvale, Mandeville, in Manchester. He has been slapped with a charge of simple larceny.
Reports from the St Ann's Bay Police are that about 2:30 pm, a man went to a bank in Ocho Rios and withdrew one million dollars. He was changing a flat tyre along Evelyn Street when Laird and another man reportedly offered assistance. However, when the two men left, the man noticed that his bag that contained the cash had been stolen from his car.
Laird was arrested and subsequently charged after he was pointed out during an identification parade on Friday, February 11.
