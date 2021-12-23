Farmer charged with murder in Manchester

Farmer charged with murder in ManchesterThursday, December 23, 2021
MANCHESTER, Jamaica— A Manchester farmer has been charged following the fatal stabbing of 40-year-old Garth Whyte, a mason of Huntley district in the parish, on Thursday, December 16.
Charged with murder is 27-year-old Emario Wilson, otherwise called 'Pinch', also of Huntley district.
Reports are that about 7:40 am, both men were at a bar when a dispute developed between them.
Wilson allegedly used a knife to stab Whyte in his abdomen. Whyte was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injury the following day. Wilson was arrested by the police and the knife seized.
He was charged following the collation of several witness statements, including a caution statement that he gave.
