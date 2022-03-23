Farmer dead, teen injured in St Thomas shooting

Farmer dead, teen injured in St Thomas shootingWednesday, March 23, 2022
|
ST THOMAS, Jamaica - A farmer was killed and a teenager injured after an alleged gun attack in the community of Top Hill, St Thomas on Tuesday night.
The deceased has been identified as Rupert Francis. He said to be in his early 50s.
Details of the incident are sketchy, but reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that residents heard a barrage of gunshots coming from a section of the community about 8:30 pm.
When the shooting subsided, Francis and the teen were found suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both were assisted to the hospital where Francis was pronounced dead and the teen admitted for treatment.
