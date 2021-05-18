Farmer dies after being struck by car in St Thomas

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — A 56-year-old farmer was killed yesterday after being hit by a motor car on Albion main road in St Thomas.

He has been identified as Wayne Ewin Llandewey district in the parish.

According to the police, Ewin was in the process of crossing the main road about 12:15 pm, when a motorcar hit him.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the police said.