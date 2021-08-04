Farmer gunned down at shop in St Ann

Farmer gunned down at shop in St AnnWednesday, August 04, 2021
ST ANN, Jamaica— A farmer was shot and killed by a gunman in his community of Charles Town in St Ann's Bay, St Ann on Tuesday.
The deceased is 37-year-old Glendon Sterling, otherwise called 'Buss'.
According to the police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), reports are that at 8:30 pm, Sterling was sitting at a shop in his community, when he was pounced upon by a lone gunman who opened fire hitting him.
Sterling was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
When contacted for an update on the case on Wednesday, head of the St Ann police, Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, said that no breakthrough had yet been made into the killing.
However, he noted that investigations were ongoing into the incident.
