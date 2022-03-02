Farmer gunned down in Montpellier

ST JAMES, Jamaica – A farmer became the latest victim of gun violence in St James on Tuesday night, when he was shot and killed by unknown assailants.

The dead man has been identified as 28-year-old Kemar Piggot from Blue Hole in Montpelier.

Reports are that about 8:30pm, Piggot was walking along a road in his community when he was shot by a man armed with a gun.

The police were subsequently alerted and Piggot was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.