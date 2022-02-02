Farmer gunned down in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The police are probing Tuesday night's shooting death of a farmer at his home in Comma Pen, St Elizabeth.

The deceased had been identified as 58-year-old Albert Powell.

It was reported that shortly after 7:00 pm, residents heard loud explosions coming from the direction of Powell's home.

The police were alerted and they later found Powell with bullet wounds.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A motive for the killing has not been established.