Farmer shot dead at bar in St Thomas

ST THOMAS, Jamaica - A 61-year-old farmer on Thursday became the fifth murder victim in St Thomas following a gun attack at a bar in his community of Llandewey.

Dead is Stanford Wilson.

Reports are that sometime after 3:00 pm, Wilson was among patrons at the bar when an armed man entered and shot him in the upper body.

The gunman then made his escape from the area in a waiting motor car.

Wilson reportedly succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.