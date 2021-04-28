Farmer stabbed while trying to part fight

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A 37-year-old female farmer was stabbed in the abdomen after attempting to part a fight at a party Saturday night.

Reports are that the woman was at a party in St Elizabeth about 9:00 pm, when she witnessed an altercation between a woman, a man she knew, and three other people.

She intervened and was stabbed by the man in the abdomen with a knife.

She was taken to hospital where she's admitted.

The police are investigating.