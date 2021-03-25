Farmers, fishers exempted under new curfew orders

Farmers, fishers exempted under new curfew ordersThursday, March 25, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is advising farmers and fishers that they are exempted from the recently imposed curfew orders, which will take effect on Saturday.
Portfolio minister, Floyd Green, in a statement today said that the intention is not to impede the farmers and fishers from carrying out their work.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced new curfew orders with the measures beginning at noon on Saturday, March 27 and continuing until 5:00 am on Monday, March 29.
Similar orders have been made for weekends following until April 12, in a bid to curb the current spike in COVID-19 cases in the island.
