Farmers accused of shooting woman in face, attempted robbery

Farmers accused of shooting woman in face, attempted robberyMonday, April 04, 2022
|
ST ANN, Jamaica – Detectives in St Ann have charged two farmers following the wounding of a woman during a robbery attempt in Mines District in the parish on Saturday, March 19.
Charged with wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, assault with intent to rob and conspiracy are 28-year-old Jason Ricketts of Gayle Town, Clarendon, and 31-year-old Claude Davis of Borough Bridge District in Cave Valley, St Ann.
Reports are that about 11:00 pm, a woman driving an Audi motor car was signalled to stop by the men, who were travelling in a Honda Stepwagon. She was ordered at gunpoint to exit her vehicle but she refused and was shot in the face.
She sped off and was assisted to hospital by residents.
Davis and Ricketts were arrested during an operation in Brown's Town, St Ann on Monday, March 21.
Davis gave a caution statement and Ricketts was pointed out during an identification parade.
Both men were charged on Sunday, April 03, following police interviews.
Their court date is being finalised.
