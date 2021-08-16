Farmers and fishers urged to prepare for Tropical Depression Grace

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has urged farmers and fishers to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and properties as Tropical Depression Grace is expected to move closer to the island.

A tropical storm watch was issued for the island as Tropical Depression Grace moves closer to the country.

This means that tropical storm conditions pose a possible threat to Jamaica within 48 hours.

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica said widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to affect the island that could generate flash floods starting Monday night.

Additionally, strong gusty winds will be experienced primarily over northern parishes.

Fishers are being urged to exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate over the next 24 hours, especially in the east and north of the island.

Other precautionary measures to be taken by farmers include the checking of drains, dams, and diversion ditches, reaping of mature fruits and storing in a cool, dry place for use after the event and removal of irrigation lines and equipment and storing in areas secure from damage.

In addition, livestock farmers are being reminded to make a checklist of all farm animals, and remove cattle and small ruminants from low-lying areas to higher ground away from river banks and areas likely to have landslides or flooding.

Also, maintain open communication with all farm personnel during the storm and, most important, do not risk your lives trying to save animals from drowning.

The ministry urged all farmers and fishers to pay attention to advisories sent out by the Meteorological Service and information from the Rural Agricultural Development Authority and the NFA and to remain safe.