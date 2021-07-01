Farmers and fishers urged to prepare for expected severe weather

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is urging farmers and fishers to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their properties from the severe weather conditions that are expected to impact Jamaica starting on Friday.

Based on an advisory issued by the Metrological Services of Jamaica, the severe weather conditions will be as a result of the development of Tropical Storm Elsa and a tropical wave that are expected to move over or near Jamaica on Friday and Sunday, respectively, producing rainfall for most parishes.

Read: Severe weather alert in effect

Farmers and fishers are therefore being asked to put in place measures recommended by the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) and the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) to mitigate the impact of the strong gusty winds that are expected to affect the island.

The ministry said these include checking drains, dams, and diversion ditches, reap mature fruits and store in a cool, dry place for use after the event and remove irrigation lines and equipment and store in areas secure from damage.

Livestock farmers are further reminded to make a checklist of all farm animals, and remove cattle and small ruminants from low-lying areas to higher ground away from river banks and areas likely to have landslides or flooding. The ministry said they should also maintain open communication with all farm personnel during the storm and, most importantly, do not risk their lives trying to save animals from drowning.

Fishers on the offshore cays and banks and fishers are also being advised that sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of the showers, thunderstorms and strong gusty winds and should therefore exercise extreme caution, the ministry said.

The ministry urged all farmers and fishers to pay keen attention to advisories sent by the Meteorological Services and information from the RADA and NFA and to remain safe.