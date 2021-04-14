Farmers urged to consult with RADA to prevent oversupply of crops

Farmers urged to consult with RADA to prevent oversupply of cropsWednesday, April 14, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Farmers are being urged to consult with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) when establishing crops to prevent an oversupply of a particular produce.
RADA, in a statement today, noted that there is currently an oversupply of cabbage within the marketplace in addition to growing concerns for other vegetable crops.
The entity said it will continue with the Mobile Farmers Markets/ Buy Back Programme to assist with the re-distribution of excess produce directly to consumers.
However, it is advising farmers to use a market approach, determine markets and have greater dialogue with the respective RADA agricultural extension officers regarding the hectares and types of crops to establish.
“Given the fallout in traditional markets (to include: the hotel, tourism and gastronomy sectors) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, greater management and communication are required with key players in the supply chain,” it said.
RADA further suggested that it may be necessary for farmers to rethink yearly cropping patterns and structure production to meet the demand of customers on a consistent basis.
