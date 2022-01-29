Fashion trends to anticipate in 2022 with Osunya Rose

KINGSTON, Jamaica— If you are fascinated by 'out of the box' styles from previous years and vibrant colours, then this year's upcoming fashion trends are for you. Describing this year's fashion as 'Futuristic afro fusion', Fashion Stylist and Creative Director Osunya Rose shares the most cutting edge looks that will dominate Jamaica in 2022.

This is the year of infusing old styles from the 70s, 80s and 2000s in a unique way that maintains a contemporary look with afro-fusion elements.

“Jamaica is a very unique place because as we all know, it's mainly hot throughout the entire year, so we have a better time picking and choosing what exactly we want to wear,” Rose told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Clothing

Colour palettes

Bold colour palettes with a range of yellows, oranges, blues, pinks, neons and sunset hues are emerging this year as many people want to be more adventurous since spending more time at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pastel colours are also starting to trend more as complementary colours in fashion.

Prints

Psychedelic art, floral, bold polka dots, stripes and black and white prints are expected to make a comeback this year. These prints will take a page out of the 70s hippie's era by incorporating shapes on various types of clothing material. Handmade prints using crotchet is also becoming increasingly popular.

“You will see a lot of people embodying their inner hippie energy using shapes, proportions and weaving techniques that make this trend inescapable,” said Rose.

Aesthetics

Fashion in 2022 will be largely inspired by Bohemian aesthetics. This will include sarong skirts, harem/loose fit pants, tasselled bags and accessories like beads, scarves and hand bangles.

“This trend centres around craftsmanship, tucked fabrics, rich colours and an excess of detailing,” explained Rose.

Fabric

This is the year of silk, loose fabrics as well as shiny and glittery material since many people miss the freedom of expression that they had before the pandemic. Tie-dye and mesh will also be among the popular fabric choices that this year has to offer. Denim Y2K is also here to stay in 2022, as seen in outfits that include denim butterfly tops with low-slung trousers, skirts or crop tops, midriffs and butterfly patterns.

Athleisure

Loungewear and activewear are expected to shine this year due to the effects of the pandemic on fashion choices.

“As we rediscover the joy of staying in and getting cozy during the lockdown we will be witnessing the inevitable rise of this new category of clothing known as loungewear. It's basically the middle ground between wearing your PJs in your home office and suiting up in your typical workplace outfit,” Rose told the OBSERVER ONLINE.

Oversized Coats

Big blazers and jackets have always been a staple item in fashion but their presence will be felt even more as more people adorn themselves with nude coloured oversized jackets.

Footwear

Platform boots, chunky wedge sandals, clogs, unique sneakers, furry wool sandals/shoes, and unusual heels will make a major splash this year in the fashion industry as designers take more unconventional approaches to footwear.

Accessories

One can expect to elevate their look this year with scarves, exotic hats, bucket hats, body belts, waist beads, dangle earrings and tiny statement handbags.

Hairstyles

This year haircuts will largely radiate the 70s and 80s energy as more Afro, high big hair and pigtails dominate the fashion scene. Coloured braids are also making a return to achieve more fun, quirky looks.

Makeup

Neon yellows and greens are cementing themselves as signature colours in bold glamorous makeup looks this year. Electric coloured eyeliner, diamond bedazzled eyes and glossy 70s inspired eyes will also make waves this year.

Body Modifications

Nose piercings using regular nostril rings or septum jewellery is sure to make much more of a fashion statement this year.

As the year progresses, the fashion industry will continue to innovate and merge more old styles with modern, bold looks.