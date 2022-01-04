Fatal collision causes traffic pile up on Mandela Highway

Fatal collision causes traffic pile up on Mandela HighwayTuesday, January 04, 2022
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Motorists heading into Spanish Town from Kingston should expect lengthy delays as a result of an accident on the westbound lane of the Mandela Highway in the vicinity of the Nestle Group of Companies.
OBSERVER ONLINE understands that the police are currently on site processing the scene of the fatal collision. The exact time of the incident has not yet been ascertained nor has it been disclosed how many people sustained injuries in the collision.
Members of the public are being urged to take extreme caution or use alternative routes as a result of the accident.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy