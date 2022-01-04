Fatal collision causes traffic pile up on Mandela Highway

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Motorists heading into Spanish Town from Kingston should expect lengthy delays as a result of an accident on the westbound lane of the Mandela Highway in the vicinity of the Nestle Group of Companies.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that the police are currently on site processing the scene of the fatal collision. The exact time of the incident has not yet been ascertained nor has it been disclosed how many people sustained injuries in the collision.

Members of the public are being urged to take extreme caution or use alternative routes as a result of the accident.