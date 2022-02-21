Fatal collision in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica - Wilfred Thomas, otherwise called 'Pretty', a labourer of Burton district in St Elizabeth, died as a result of injuries he received when he was hit by a motor truck along the Burnt Savannah main road in the parish on Sunday, February 20.

Reports from the Lacovia Police are that about 7:25 pm, Thomas was walking along the road when was hit by a Ford Ranger motor truck that was travelling from the direction of the Mountainside community.

Thomas was assisted to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the motor truck was warned for prosecution.

Investigations continue.