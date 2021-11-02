Fatal collision in Westmoreland

Fatal collision in WestmorelandTuesday, November 02, 2021
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— Thirty-year-old Doraine Barnaby of Top Lincoln district, Grange Hill in Westmoreland, died as a result of injuries she received in a motor vehicle accident on the Sheffield main road in the parish on Sunday, October 31.
Reports from the Negril Police are that about 7:00 pm, a Toyota Altis motor car was travelling towards Sheffield when the driver of the Altis allegedly lost control of the motor vehicle, which collided with a Nissan Tiida motor car that was travelling in the opposite direction.
Barnaby, who was a passenger in the Toyota Altis sustained multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Both drivers were treated for minor injuries
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy