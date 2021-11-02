Fatal collision in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— Thirty-year-old Doraine Barnaby of Top Lincoln district, Grange Hill in Westmoreland, died as a result of injuries she received in a motor vehicle accident on the Sheffield main road in the parish on Sunday, October 31.

Reports from the Negril Police are that about 7:00 pm, a Toyota Altis motor car was travelling towards Sheffield when the driver of the Altis allegedly lost control of the motor vehicle, which collided with a Nissan Tiida motor car that was travelling in the opposite direction.

Barnaby, who was a passenger in the Toyota Altis sustained multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Both drivers were treated for minor injuries