Fatal crash on Mandeville bypass

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— A motor vehicle crash along the Mandeville bypass in Manchester has left at least one person dead.

Firefighters at the scene are trying to remove what appears to be a body from a mangled vehicle.

The accident involved a motorcar and a heavy-duty truck.

Several people have gathered at the crash scene which has caused a pile-up of traffic.

Firemen and police could be heard asking the crowd to “dressback” as more onlookers emerged.