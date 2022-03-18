Fatal crash on Round Hill main road in Hanover

HANOVER, Jamaica — One man is dead following a crash on the Round Hill main road earlier Friday afternoon.

Details surrounding the crash are not available at this time. However, a Toyota Crown motor car and a mini-truck are reportedly involved.

The crash reportedly took place at about 5:00 pm and left a long line of traffic heading to the towns of Hopewell and Great River, the border between the parishes of Hanover and St James.

The driver of the Crown was pinned in the car. The identity of the deceased was not revealed.

Anthony Lewis