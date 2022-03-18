Fatal crash on Round Hill main road in Hanover

Fatal crash on Round Hill main road in HanoverFriday, March 18, 2022
|
HANOVER, Jamaica — One man is dead following a crash on the Round Hill main road earlier Friday afternoon.
Details surrounding the crash are not available at this time. However, a Toyota Crown motor car and a mini-truck are reportedly involved.
The crash reportedly took place at about 5:00 pm and left a long line of traffic heading to the towns of Hopewell and Great River, the border between the parishes of Hanover and St James.
The driver of the Crown was pinned in the car. The identity of the deceased was not revealed.
Anthony Lewis
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy