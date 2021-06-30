Father, spouse arrested in death of seven-year-old

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A father and his female companion have been taken into custody by the Linstead Police as they lead a multi-agency investigation into the sudden death of seven-year-old Tiana Russell, who was pronounced dead at hospital on Monday, June 28.

The police said that Tiana was taken to hospital about 1:30 am by her father, who reported that he heard her struggling to breathe.

The child was pronounced dead shortly after.

The police were called and several marks -- suggestive of abuse -- were seen on Tiana's body. The body and her home were processed.

The police said they are working to have an early post mortem as the investigation proceeds.

Meanwhile, another child who resides with the couple is currently in the care of another adult relative.