Father arrested for alleged murder of son's killer

Father arrested for alleged murder of son's killerSaturday, March 26, 2022
|
NEW ORLEANS, United States — Bokio Johnson has been arrested and charged with Wednesday's fatal shooting of the man who confessed to murdering his son and stepdaughter in New Orleans, United States.
According to an Independent news report, Hollis Carter was killed and his mother injured as he was driving to a court appearance for the 2021 double homicide of step-siblings 18-year-old Caleb Johnson and 25-year-old Breyiana Brown.
Johnson was reportedly arrested after his home was searched and an interview conducted.
He was taken into police custody on Friday and is now facing charges of second degree murder and attempted second degree murder — charges similar to those that were previously being faced by his son's accused killer.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy