Father arrested for alleged murder of son's killer

NEW ORLEANS, United States — Bokio Johnson has been arrested and charged with Wednesday's fatal shooting of the man who confessed to murdering his son and stepdaughter in New Orleans, United States.

According to an Independent news report, Hollis Carter was killed and his mother injured as he was driving to a court appearance for the 2021 double homicide of step-siblings 18-year-old Caleb Johnson and 25-year-old Breyiana Brown.

Johnson was reportedly arrested after his home was searched and an interview conducted.

He was taken into police custody on Friday and is now facing charges of second degree murder and attempted second degree murder — charges similar to those that were previously being faced by his son's accused killer.