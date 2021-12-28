Fayval Williams appeals to Hanover residents to help locate missing UWI student

The Minister of Education, Fayval Williams, is appealing to residents in the Orchard and Clifton communities in Hanover to give their full support in the search for missing final year University of the West Indies student Chaleen Evans.

Evans, 27, has been reported missing since Christmas Day, December 25 after leaving the home of her child's father.

Amid reports from relatives that Evans was experiencing bouts of depression, Williams also appealed to the wider community not to take lightly the signs and calls for help from persons reporting mental health challenges.



“It is a sad reality that depression is an all too common experience of many persons across age ranges and some carry it in silence. I am appealing to all Jamaicans to be sensitive to the signs and to encourage family members to get help early so that the various situations do not escalate into something worse,” Williams pleaded in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

“Our hope and prayer is that Miss Evans will be found safe and sound,” Williams said.