Feb 2022 trial date for Dalrymple-Philibert dumping case

ST ANN, Jamaica— Speaker of the House of Representatives Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert and two co-accused are scheduled to face trial in the St Ann Parish Court on February 21 next year amid allegations that they dumped garbage illegally at Salem in this parish.

The co-accused are Dalrymple-Philibert's son, Giovanni Philibert, and Simon Sanchez who is said to be her employee.

When the case was mentioned this morning, the men stood in the dock reserved for defendants, while a seemingly confident Dalrymple-Philibert — dressed in a black pants suit — stood just outside the dock.

Their lawyers, Queen's Counsels Peter Champagnie and Tom Tavares-Finson — who also is President of the Senate — were in attendance.

Both attorneys were this morning provided with two statements and informed that the court was not yet in receipt of one that is expected from the St Ann Municipal Corporation.

The corporation is expected to submit its statement prior to the date set for trial, the court was told.

After quickly perusing the statements they received, the defence lawyers noted that both documents stated that the defendants did not leave the garbage at the location. That, the defence indicated, is crucial to its case. It also argued that, under Section 46 of the Solid Waste Management Act, the defendants would have committed a breach only if they had left the garbage behind.

Allegations are that, shortly before noon on August 15, police were patrolling along the Salem main road when they saw three people exit a pick-up truck and started disposing of garbage.

The police officers approached the trio and pointed to a 'no dumping' sign in the area, the court heard.

It is alleged that Dalrymple-Philibert scoffed at the officers, asking: "You know who I am?" She reportedly went on to tell the cops that she is a lawyer, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Member of Parliament for Trelawny South.

The three were subsequently taken to a police station and charged.

Horace Mills