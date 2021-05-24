Fellowship, wreath laying to commemorate Labour Day in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — To commemorate this year's observance of Labour Day, the leaders of this parish fellowshipped at St Paul's United Church, after which a wreath-laying ceremony was held to honour the life of National Hero Sam Sharpe.

Speaking to reporters in Sam Sharpe Square after the wreath-laying ceremony, Custos of St James, Bishop Pitkin, noted that this Labour Day tradition is important to show appreciation to Jamaica's National Heroes.

“I think it is very important and noteworthy, that even in the midst of the pandemic that we could still have a church service in St James, recognising our workers and celebrating Labour Day,” said Pitkin.

With the imposed curfew orders for this year's Labour Day, the Custos is urging Jamaicans to labour at home, while following the theme, 'Stay Home. Stay Safe. This Labour Day...Clean Up Yuh Space!'.

“We trust that all Jamaicans observe the day by staying home and keeping their spaces clean; plant something, even start if they have not, [like] a backyard garden,” Pitkin noted.

State Minister in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Homer Davis, who was also in attendance, highlighted that in celebrating Labour Day, homage must be paid to our national heroes who fought for our freedom.

“Today, Labour Day, has always been a very special and significant day for the parish of St James. More so, we are standing in an area which was named after Samuel Sharpe, who has caused us to be in this position that we can be a free people,” he said.

“Even though we are still going through this pandemic, it must not stifle our spirits as a people to observe our past, because in order for us to have better plans for the future, we must be aware and observe our past,” said Davis.

Deputy Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, pointed out that the traditional Labour Day church service is a celebration of the sacrifices and work done by the heroes, as they fought for the freedom we now enjoy.

“As you know, Labour Day church services commemorate the work and worth of our heroes and in particular, Sam Sharpe, for us here in Montego Bay. This is a shared value for the people of Montego Bay as they would have sacrificed much, they would have done the work needed to bring us the freedom that we enjoy today and to bring us to this level of development here in Montego Bay. We [had] to take the time out to come and celebrate our Labour Day, in the church service format, and at the same time recognise our national heroes and their contribution to Montego Bay and St James,” said the deputy mayor.

Rochelle Clayton