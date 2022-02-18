Female Klans gangster used clean cops to do her dirty work - witness

Stephanie Christie, the sole female accused amongst the 33 alleged members of the Klansman gang now being tried, orchestrated the elimination of individuals who were thought to be a threat to the leadership of purported head of the gang Andre "Blackman" Bryan.

According to witness number one, who is being led through the recordings of phone calls between himself and gangsters inside and outside prison which he surreptitiously taped, Christie did this using the police.

Making it clear that the police in this instance was not a corrupt cop but were individuals who were working to dismantle the gang, the witness said Christie, in the interest of ridding the space of any challengers to Bryan's leadership to ensure that when he was released from jail he had free reign, would give the cops "credible information". This credible information would be details about crimes for which their own cronies were responsible.

According to the witness, Christie had vowed that she was going to use a particular cop to "clean up Top Banks", an area in Spanish Town under the thumb of the gang.

According to the witness, the accused Lamar Simpson, otherwise called Sick head or Brains, was one of those to be taken out.

"Sickhead was holding on to the money and never want to let go so she wanted to get rid of him," the witness claimed, adding that the "cleanup job " for which Christie was responsible would see to it that the men who were not loyal to Blackman would be taken "off the street".

In the meantime, the Court was told that Bryan was of the opinion that the police had no case against him going to the extent to say that the anti-gang laws were passed in 2014 and so nothing before that period could not be used against him.

- Alicia Dunkley-Willis