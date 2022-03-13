Female constable loses gun in bushes

ST ANN, Jamaica— A female constable may be facing disciplinary action after losing her service weapon along the Llandovery main road in St Ann recently.

Reports are that the constable, who is assigned to the St Ann's Bay Highway Patrol, lost her Glock service pistol, with a magazine attached containing 17 9mm cartridges, while on duty along the Llandovery main road.

It is reported that she went to relieve herself in nearby bushes, and realised about six minutes later that the firearm was missing. A search was conducted in the area in an effort to retrieve the weapon but this proved futile.

The police are investigating.