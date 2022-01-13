Female constable robbed of cash, gun in Portmore

St CATHERINE, Jamaica - A lone gunman robbed a female constable of her weapon and almost $300,000 in cash in Portmore, St Catherine on Tuesday in the vicinity of the Sovereign Village plaza.

Superintendent Hopton Nicholson, acting divisional commander for the St Catherine South division, confirmed the incident.

Reports are that the woman went to an ATM and withdrew a large amount of cash, when a gunman ambushed her at gunpoint while she made her way to her private motor vehicle in the parking lot, robbing her of her service weapon, almost $300,000 in cash and her cellular phone.

The police are now investigating the incident.