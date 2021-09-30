Female defendant in Klansman Gang trial described as 'top tier' member

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Stephanie Christie, the lone female defendant in the Klansman/One Don Gang trial, was this morning described by the witness as a top-tier member of the gang.

According to the witness, the gang had specific roles and titles for its members, including don, foot soldier and killer.

Other top tier members of the gang, according to the witness, were Kevaughn Green — the brother of 'Blackman' — and men known to him only as 'Andrew Phang', 'Sickhead', 'Cubby' and 'Hoggist'.

Christie, who was considered a high ranking member of the gang, was responsible for communicating with the police on behalf of gangsters who were in trouble with the law.

The witness alleged that she played the role of mediator.

The witness told the court that she would also handle the gang's business affairs, including paying lawyer fees. He said she also relayed sensitive messages for alleged gang leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan, whenever he did not wish to speak on the cellphone.

The other top tier members he knew, but who are now deceased, were identified as 'Mackerel', 'Frazzle' and 'Taurus'.

He told the court that men known as 'Strek', 'Pants', 'Pappa', 'Stamma', 'Derby', 'Donovan', 'Cripple', 'Bruki' and 'Flavour', were all considered foot soldiers in the gang.

The case, which includes the largest number of accused ever to be tried together in a single matter, is being handled by 40 attorneys. The accused are being tried under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) (Amendment) Act, commonly called the anti-gang legislation, with several facing additional charges under the Firearms Act for crimes allegedly committed between 2015 and 2019.

All 33 accused, who are being tried under an indictment containing 25 counts, when arraigned, pleaded “not guilty” to the charges against them.

The offences for which they are being charged include being part of a criminal organisation, murder, conspiracy to murder, arson, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition. Bryan is charged with, among other things, being the leader of a criminal organisation — Klansman/One Don gang.