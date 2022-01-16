Female pillion rider injured in Mandela Highway collision

KINGSTON, Jamaica — At least one person was injured in an accident on the westbound lane of the Mandela Highway in the vicinity of the Nestle Group of Companies on Sunday.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that police are now assisting an unidentified woman who suffered injuries as a result of the accident.

The exact time of the incident has not been ascertained but reports are that after a collision between a Nissan X-Trail SUV and a BMW motor car, the latter vehicle swerved right into the path of a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist, who was travelling with a pillion passenger, then reportedly slammed into the Nissan X-Trail.

The pillion passenger — a 20-year-old woman — was injured.

Members of the public are now being urged to proceed with caution or use alternative routes as there is now a traffic pile-up in the vicinity of the crash site.