Female security guard killed in St Ann crash

Female security guard killed in St Ann crashThursday, October 14, 2021
|
OCHO RIOS, St Ann — A female security guard has died following an accident in St Ann on Wednesday.
She has been identified as 44-year-old Sharlena Clarke of Liberty Valley in Brown's Town in the parish.
According to OBSERVER ONLINE sources, the driver of the vehicle later turned up at the Discovery Bay police station to report the accident.
Sources say Clarke had been travelling in a vehicle from Discovery Bay in the parish to the Bahia Principe Hotel in Runaway Bay where she worked. On reaching the hotel's service entrance, she exited the vehicle at the bus stop and attempted to cross the road when she was struck by a vehicle.
The incident happened at approximately 6:43 pm Wednesday.
Investigations are on-going.
- Donicka Robinson
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy