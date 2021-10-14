Female security guard killed in St Ann crash

OCHO RIOS, St Ann — A female security guard has died following an accident in St Ann on Wednesday.

She has been identified as 44-year-old Sharlena Clarke of Liberty Valley in Brown's Town in the parish.

According to OBSERVER ONLINE sources, the driver of the vehicle later turned up at the Discovery Bay police station to report the accident.

Sources say Clarke had been travelling in a vehicle from Discovery Bay in the parish to the Bahia Principe Hotel in Runaway Bay where she worked. On reaching the hotel's service entrance, she exited the vehicle at the bus stop and attempted to cross the road when she was struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened at approximately 6:43 pm Wednesday.

Investigations are on-going.

- Donicka Robinson