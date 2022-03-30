Female student stabbed at Petersfield High

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A student from the Petersfield High School in Westmoreland received treatment at hospital after a stabbing incident at the institution on Wednesday.

She has since been released.

One female allegedly removed a knife from her underwear and stabbed another female student during an altercation during the first session of school on Wednesday morning.

Both students are said to be in grade 10.

The remaining students were released from lessons at 10:30 am after another fight ensued. This was diffused.

A third incident took place outside the school grounds. This was also diffused by students.

Parents were called in shortly after school was dismissed for an urgent meeting.

More details soon

Daina Davy