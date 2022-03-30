Female student stabbed at Petersfield High
Two other fights reportedly break out shortly afterWednesday, March 30, 2022
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A student from the Petersfield High School in Westmoreland received treatment at hospital after a stabbing incident at the institution on Wednesday.
She has since been released.
One female allegedly removed a knife from her underwear and stabbed another female student during an altercation during the first session of school on Wednesday morning.
Both students are said to be in grade 10.
The remaining students were released from lessons at 10:30 am after another fight ensued. This was diffused.
A third incident took place outside the school grounds. This was also diffused by students.
Parents were called in shortly after school was dismissed for an urgent meeting.
More details soon
Daina Davy
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy