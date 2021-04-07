Female taxi driver killed by man posing as passenger

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Twenty-five-year-old taxi operator Tamara Higgins was killed last night by a man posing as a passenger in her taxi, a Toyota Voxy bus.

Reports are that Higgins picked up about eight passengers on Barnett Street, Montego Bay and was driving toward Spring Mount when on reaching a section of the roadway in the vicinity of Pegga Road, a male passenger who was seated in the back seat asked for a stop. Higgins complied and the man exited the vehicle and indicated that he had personal items in the trunk.

Higgins also exited the vehicle, walked to the back and opened the trunk, after which the man pulled a firearm and opened fire, hitting her to her upper body, before escaping in the area. She was taken to Cornwall Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The police are investigating.