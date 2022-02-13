Fenlator-Victorian remains in 19th after heat two of Monobob

BEIJING, China — Olympian Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian will be hoping for better results when she completes the first ever monobob event at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China on Sunday night.

After two of the four heats on Saturday night, the three-time Olympian was 19th of the 20 sledders who took part with a combined time of 2:14.01 seconds, 4.91 seconds off the lead held by American Kaillie Humphries.

Fenlator-Victorian had a time of 1:06.63 seconds in the first heat, but had a slower time - 1:07.38 seconds - for the second heat.

The third heat will start at 8:30 pm and the fourth at 10:00 pm.

-Paul Reid