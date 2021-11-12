Ferguson looking for positive start to JC Manning Cup title defense

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Davion Ferguson, the head coach of Jamaica College, the defending ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup champions, is happy that his charges and other boys on the island have been given the opportunity to return to the field of play to showcase their football talent after missing out on the chance to do so last year.

“I am happy that the youngsters are actually getting an opportunity to really showcase their talent, having gone through almost two years without having football, having not had opportunities for the youngsters to be scouted was really challenging.

“So, I think all in all having schoolboy football back is a pleasure, is a joy for the youngsters and that's what the focus is about trying to give those youngsters an opportunity to really showcase their talent,” Ferguson told OBSERVER ONLINE.

“I am happy that the competition is starting. What we are looking to do is put our best foot forward. Once these youngsters put their best foot forward, we are pleased with that.”

Ferguson acknowledge that a good start to the competition will be critical this year based on the fact that JC has been drawn in a tough group and there will be no return legs to play “catch up” this time around and will be looking to do so when they take on Calabar High at their Ashenheim Stadium at 189 Old Hope Road, starting at 3:00pm Friday.

“The start of any competition is difficult, the start of this one is even more difficult, when you take the backdrop of what has happened for the last 18 months.

“It's always good in a competition to start on a positive note, it's really important based on the fact that our group is also, for me, a really tough group, in terms of tradition and the status of the teams in our group. So, its very important that each match we take it very seriously and we try to get a positive result and that is the same thing that we will approach the Calabar game with.”

The uncertainty of whether or not the competition would be held this year has hampered the preparation of the JC Ferguson says, nonetheless he believes his team is in fair shape to begin their title defence.

“I think for the most part most preparation is different. It has been stop-start for us in a lot of phases, in a lot of moments, but based on where we are now, we are not where would have liked to be, but we are happy with the progress we are making. We are making steady progress.

“In terms of practice games, we were actually trying our best to follow the protocols and try to be inline as much as possible, so when ISSA got the go-ahead for the competition, that is when we actually started playing practice games. So, we are a little bit short, probably one or two more real high quality practice games, but all in all I think the preparation was good,” he said.

Like most other schools, having missed an entire season has had a devastating effect on the squad, but Ferguson believes that the players he has now should acquit themselves well this season.

“We have been heavily impacted. Most of the squad that we have now, barring three players, are totally new players from 2019. So, it's a fairly new squad, a fairly young squad, because more than 90 per cent of them can actually play again.

“So, it's a young squad, but very talented and I believe that they are actually rearing for the opportunity to showcase their talent.”

The defending DaCosta Cup champions, Clarendon College will play the curtain raiser against Edwin Allen High starting at 12:30pm.

- Dwayne Richards