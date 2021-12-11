Ferguson pleased with positive start as JC win first playoff game

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica College (JC) ensured that they began the quarter-final round of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup much better than they did the regular season with a 2-0 win over Mona High at the Stadium East Field on Friday.

It was a 0-0 stalemate at halftime, but the champions found their bearings in the second half to score two unanswered goals to stay in touch with St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS), who had thumped St Catherine High 4-1 in the first game in the group in the first match of the day.

Head coach Davion Ferguson was not surprised by what took place in the first half of the game.

“We expected exactly what happened in the game. We knew that Mona would come out with heart. They are aggressive and they press a lot. In the first half, we didn’t interpret the situation well.”

Ferguson said that tactical adjustments made at halftime proved crucial to his team’s success.

“At half time we made a few adjustments. We knew that once we got past the first line of press, we had acres behind them and then acres behind the backline. At half time we adjusted it a little and in the second half it paid dividends.”

He also said that a winning start to the quarterfinals was very important.

“We are not at the fluent best that we can be. We still have some parts missing, we are still trying to build towards the end, but I think in games like this it’s important to start positive, start with a good result and I think today was more about getting the three points more than anything else.”

Ferguson was surprised that Mona did not respond to the tactical adjustments that his team made in the second half.

“We made a few tactical adjustments. They didn’t adapt to our adjustments. We thought they would have.”

Composure was key in the second half claimed Ferguson as his boys took over the game and overwhelmed a Mona team that failed to match the intensity of their first-half performance.

“Also, we gained our composure, we started to use the ball a lot better in the second half and once these players are pressing, they can’t do it for the intensity, they are doing it for 90 minutes. So, we know that once we weathered the storm, we would have gained progression up the pitch and once we gained possession up the pitch, in the final third we are very, very deadly.”

The clean sheet on Friday made it five in a row for the champions, which is exactly what Ferguson wants from his boys.

“It’s pleasing, still work to be done. I think the plus is that we haven’t conceded in those five games. we are still trying to tighten some things, but I think it’s a step in the right direction.”

JC will be hoping to make it six clean sheets in a row when they come up against STATHS in their second quarterfinal on Tuesday.